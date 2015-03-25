David Warner completes another ton as Australia move ahead against Bangladesh

David Warner reached a second successive century as Australia built a 72-run first-innings lead in Chittagong on a rain-delayed third day of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Wednesday's morning session was washed out, with play starting two-and-a-half hours late, and Australia advanced from 225 for two to 377 for nine before bad light halted play for the day.

Warner, resuming on 88 not out, was looking to follow up his 112 in last week's surprise defeat in Mirpur but soon lost his third-wicket partner.

The hosts made their breakthrough when Peter Handscomb, who had been on 69 overnight, was run out for 82 by a direct hit from Shakib Al Hasan as he tried to help bring up Warner's century with a quick single. They had together put on a stand of 152 runs.

Warner eventually reached three figures when he put away a full toss from Nasir Hossain to the boundary for his fifth four of the innings.

However, after Bangladesh took the new ball, Warner was caught on 123 at leg gully by Imrul Kayes following a short-pitched delivery from paceman Mustafizur Rahman. Rahman was celebrating his 22nd birthday on Wednesday.

Mehidy Hasan was struck on the hand and chest as Hilton Cartwright sent his delivery back down the wicket, before the spinner had the batsman edge into the slips to depart for 18, with Australia narrowly ahead at 321 for five at tea.

Bangladesh, who had made 305 all out in their first innings, enjoyed the better of the closing session as Australia's middle and lower order struggled, the home team claiming four further wickets and also restricting the tourists' run rate.

Glenn Maxwell was ruled to have been caught behind for 38 after a television check from the umpire to make sure the ball had carried, while Ashton Agar added a late 22 from his hour in the middle.

At stumps, Australia's Steve O'Keefe was eight not out and last man Nathan Lyon had yet to score, while Mehidy and Mustafizur both had three-wicket hauls.

Source: PA

