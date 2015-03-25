David Warner century inspires Australia ODI victory over India

David Warner hit a century as Australia beat India by 21 runs in Bangalore to avoided facing a whitewash in their one-day international series.

India had already taken the five-match series with victory in each of the first three encounters.

However, Warner's well-crafted 124 - in what was his 100th one-day international - helped the tourists set a victory target of 335, which India looked capable of reaching after Rohit Sharma hit a rapid 65 of just 55 balls before Australia picked up late key wickets.

Australia, who won the toss and elected to bat, put on a 231-run stand before Warner was eventually caught by Hardik Pandya off Umesh Yadav.

India, chasing a record 10th successive ODI win, then had Aaron Finch out for 94 and soon sent Australia captain Steve Smith back to the pavilion for three after lasting just five balls.

Travis Head added 29, Peter Handscomb 43 and Marcus Stoinis a rapid 15 to help push the total on to 334 for five, while Yadav claimed four for 71 from his 10 overs.

The hosts looked well set in their reply after Ajinkya Rahane (53) and Rohit Sharma put on 106 for the first wicket in the 19th over.

Australia, though, were able to halt their 11-match losing run away from home after Sharma was run out, with the middle-order resurgence from Hardik Pandya (41) and a rapid 67 off 69 deliveries by Kedar Jadhav ended as - following a rain delay - the run rate crept into double figures.

India finished at 313 for eight, with Kane Richardson returning three wickets for 58 runs.

The fifth one-day international will take place in Nagpur on Sunday.

Source: PA

