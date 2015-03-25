 
Daryn Smit signs new Derbyshire deal

03 October 2017 11:54

Derbyshire have extended the contract of Daryn Smit by a further year that will keep the wicketkeeper-batsman at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

Smit joined Derbyshire on a two-year Kolpak deal ahead of the recently-concluded county campaign and amassed 548 runs across all three formats as well as taking 30 catches and three stumpings with the gloves.

The 33-year-old, who has represented South Africa A, said: "I really appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract. I'm really happy here and I've got that first season in county cricket under my belt so I know what to work on going forward.

"I always strive for better and there are a lot of positives to take out from this season and a good platform to build on."

Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett added: "Daryn has been a fantastic addition to our squad this summer. He has made telling contributions both on the field and in the dressing room."

Source: PA

