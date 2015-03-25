Daryl Mitchell and Joe Clarke fire Worcestershire to victory

Daryl Mitchell and Joe Clarke powered Worcestershire to a four-wicket victory over Kent which lifted them into the Specsavers County Championship Division Two promotion places.

Mitchell scored his fourth century in the last five Championship matches as Worcestershire galloped to their 399 target and achieved the third-highest most successful chase in their history with 19.1 overs to spare.

The former captain followed his centuries against Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and Sussex with 142 at New Road, while Clarke scored 110 off 122 balls.

Mitchell employed the cut shot to deadly effect and was seldom troubled in helping Worcestershire to chalk up their fifth win in seven Championship games this season.

He was given excellent support by Moeen Ali (63) and then Clarke, who scored two centuries in a Championship match for the first time.

It was just the tonic the home side needed after the departure of Tom Kohler-Cadmore to Yorkshire, two successive Championship defeats and a Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final setback.

The game see-sawed both ways before Mitchell and co tipped the balance in Worcestershire's favour after largely negating the threat of Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah.

It was Shah who finally sent Mitchell on his way for 142 from 243 balls with 20 boundaries after a stand of 175 in 38.2 overs with Clarke. He departed to a standing ovation all around New Road after another invaluable knock and then Clarke ensured.

Worcestershire resumed on 16-0 and openers Brett D'Oliveira (27) and Mitchell extended their partnership to 52 before the former was bowled by a fine delivery from Darren Stevens which nipped back.

The occasional ball misbehaved off a length from the Diglish End but Mitchell and Moeen were able to score freely during a stand of 112 in 22 overs.

An under-hit pull had led to Moeen's downfall in the first innings but he profited from the stroke in reaching his half century off 47 balls.

The pair looked so much in control that it was a surprise when the England star tried to work Shah on the leg side and was lbw to the last ball before lunch.

Clarke then joined forces with Mitchell and maintained the required tempo throughout the afternoon session.

After Mitchell's departure, there was a slight concern for the home side as Shah struck twice more in dismissing George Rhodes (two) and Ben Cox (two), but Clarke kept his nerve, passing three figures off 115 balls with 14 fours and a six.

Some aggressive shots from Ross Whiteley - including two sixes - effectively sealed the win before he became Shah's fifth victim with two runs needed.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.