Darren Sammy does not see West Indies fortunes improving anytime soon

Former skipper Darren Sammy believes West Indies' best players will continue to favour playing in global Twenty20 tournaments over representing their country.

The West Indies Cricket Board only selects players for international cricket if they feature in that format domestically, meaning the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Marlon Samuels are absent from the national side.

The Caribbean Premier League attracts most of the Windies' big performers but their first-class and one-day competitions often run alongside the T20 tournaments around the world which offer more financial incentives.

And Sammy, who has not played for West Indies since leading them to the 2016 World T20 in India, does not see that changing any time soon under the current rules.

"With the current administration I don't see that happening," the 33-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I can't tell a player not to play in a league when it could make them financially stable to look after their family."

While West Indies have won the 2012 and 2016 World Twenty20s, the lack of their stars in other formats has halted their progress.

They currently sit eighth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings and ninth in the one-day international standings, their position in the latter meaning they failed to qualify for the recent Champions Trophy.

"The way we structure our cricket, we're not going anywhere," Sammy added.

"I'm very scared we will be relegated to be playing against Ireland and Scotland. It's very sad for us.

"If you really have West Indies cricket at heart you will have the right players for all the formats playing and helping you get to tournaments."

