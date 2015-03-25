Darren Bravo available for West Indies return after apologising to CWI president

Darren Bravo is available to play for the West Indies again after he apologised for labelling the national cricket board's president a "big idiot".

The 28-year-old batsman had criticised Dave Cameron on Twitter in November after the Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief explained the decision to offer Bravo a lower grade contract.

Bravo wrote on Twitter: "You hav been failing 4 d last 4yrs. Y don't u resign and FYI I've neva been given an A contract. Big idiot @davec51."

He was sent home from the Tri-Series in Zimbabwe but has exchanged apologies with Cameron and he is available for the West Indies' tour of England in August and September.

Bravo, who has played over 150 matches for the West Indies across the three formats, said on www.cricketwestindies.org: "On the 11th day of November 2016, after viewing statements made about me by Mr. Dave Cameron, President of the Cricket West Indies, on a television sports programme, I tweeted a response which referred to the President which was, in retrospect, inappropriate.

"As I have always tried to uphold the best traditions of West Indies Cricket and its players, I now therefore wish to withdraw the comment made on my Twitter account and apologize to the President of CWI and to all WINDIES fans.

"I look forward to continuing to play a positive role in both the West Indies' senior men's team and regional cricket, as well as helping to grow and develop cricket in the region at all levels."

Cameron said: "In early November 2016, I gave an interview to SportsMax TV during which I discussed player retainer contracts and the grades of contract that had been awarded to certain players. In the course of the interview I stated that Darren Bravo had previously been on an 'A' contract, which I have since been advised is not correct.

"I apologize for the misstatement, and wish to assure Mr. Bravo that there was no insult or offense intended towards him."

Source: PA

