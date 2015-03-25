 
Dark skies halt West Indies warm-up for Lord's Test series decider

04 September 2017 12:54

The West Indies were frustrated by bad light and rain as their two-day match against Leicestershire at Grace Road ended early on Sunday.

The conditions meant only 12.1 overs could be bowled on the second day, during which the home side raced to 70 for one.

An early finish, with no play after lunch, meant the West Indies bowlers were denied a substantial workout ahead of the crucial third Test against England, which starts on Thursday at Lord's.

Harry Dearden and Sam Evans put together a half-century opening partnership for Leicestershire, whose head coach Pierre de Bruyn parted company with the club on Sunday.

Evans, 19, made 18 on his first-team debut for the Foxes before edging Alzarri Joseph to gully, where Shai Hope held a good low catch.

Dearden, 20, hit seven fours in reaching 42 from just 45 balls, but both openers were hit on the gloves during a quick spell from Miguel Cummins. Shannon Gabriel also generated good pace in bowling four overs.

Unbeaten first-day centuries for Shane Dowrich and Shimron Hetmyer, and 82 for opener Kieran Powell, ensured the West Indies did take something useful from the match as they prepare to meet England in their series decider. They racked up 377 for seven on Saturday.

West Indies head coach Stuart Law said: "The first day worked out well for us. The boys who haven't been scoring runs got time in the middle, and that's what it's all about in these conditions."

Source: PA

