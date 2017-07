Kent's England Lions opener Daniel Bell-Drummond has signed a contract extension at Canterbury.

Bell-Drummond, 24 next month, has played for Kent throughout his career and made his first-class debut in 2011.

He said: "Kent has been a huge part of my life since I was seven years old. I feel very much at home here.

"I want to play for England one day and I feel my game is progressing well with the support of Matt Walker and the Kent coaches."

Source: PA

