 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Dale Steyn to continue comeback from injury against Zimbabwe

05 December 2017 10:24

Dale Steyn will step up his preparations for a return to international cricket when he plays for a South Africa Invitational XI in a three-day match against Zimbabwe later this month.

The fast bowler has recently made his comeback in South Africa's domestic Twenty20 competition following more than a year on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.

And the paceman, widely regarded as one of the premier fast bowlers of his generation with 417 wickets at 22.30 in 85 Tests, has been named alongside AB de Villiers and Chris Morris for the day-night tour fixture, beginning on December 20.

Steyn, 34, could put himself in the shop window for the Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe and the three-match series against India that follows in the new year.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said: "Chris and Dale both missed the first five rounds of (South Africa's main domestic first-class competition) through injury while AB was only available for one match.

"This is an ideal opportunity for all three to get back into the multi-day arena."

Source: PA

