 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Cricket Australia urges players' union to renew talks to end pay dispute

27 July 2017 08:54

Cricket Australia has called for the players' union to take part in last-ditch talks over the coming days to prevent the long-running pay dispute going to arbitration.

The sport's governing body has rejected a so-called 'peace plan' as being detrimental to the grassroots game, with the impasse putting Australia's proposed Test tour to Bangladesh next month under threat, along with the following one-day series in India and even the coming Ashes series against England.

Cricket Australia has set a deadline of early next week for a memorandum of understanding to be signed or the matter will be referred to formal arbitration.

CA Chief Executive James Sutherland told a media conference that the Australian Cricketers' Association should enter into talks over the coming days in a bid to finally end an increasingly bitter pay dispute which has dragged on for several months.

The players' union is unhappy with CA proposals which will change the way players are reimbursed for their image rights, with CA countering the new deal is needed to best fund all levels of the game.

Sutherland said that players could be re-contracted at the start of arbitration, with CA happy to accept the outcome of that process. He also dismissed the ACA proposal of a peace plan.

"I've been involved in the negotiations over the last month and while there's been some progress in that time, I've had some increasing concerns about whether everyone is going at the same pace and dealing with this issue with the same level of urgency," said Sutherland in quotes reported on the CA website.

"I acknowledge the ACA has put forward a document known as a peace plan, it claims that there could be something like $30 million that flow to grassroots but, like any plan, the devil is in the detail.

"And certainly, as we do our analysis on that plan, we find that cricket as a whole is worse off and certainly our ability to fund greater investment in grassroots is compromised by the way that plan is put together."

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if