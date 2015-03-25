 
Craig Ervine's 151 not out helps Zimbabwe take charge against Sri Lanka

14 July 2017 01:39

Craig Ervine hit his second Test century as Zimbabwe piled on 344 for eight against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The 31-year-old ended the first day of the one-off Test unbeaten on 151, having cracked 13 fours and a six.

Ervine helped his side recover from a precarious 38 for three by posting his highest Test score, and the second highest by a Zimbabwean in Sri Lanka.

Wickets fell regularly at the other end but Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller chipped in with 36 apiece, while Donald Tiripano contributed 24 to an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 62.

It was a tough first day in charge for new Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal, who took over this week after Angelo Mathews resigned in the wake of the shock one-day series defeat by the same opposition

Rangana Herath was the pick of the home bowlers with four for 106.

Source: PA

