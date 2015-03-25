 
Craig and Jamie Overton sign contract extensions with Somerset

24 August 2017 01:39

Twin brothers Craig and Jamie Overton have signed contract extensions which will keep them at Somerset until the end of the 2020 season.

The 23-year-olds came through the county's academy and both have been called up to England's limited-overs squad, although neither player has yet made their international debut.

Fast bowler Jamie Overton has played a total of 95 matches across all three formats, taking 168 wickets and scoring 1091 runs, while seamer Craig has played 134 matches and taken 247 wickets.

Craig Overton said: "I'm really pleased to have committed my future to Somerset.

"It's an exciting time for the club and there is a real feeling that we are on the verge of something big. There's a lot of really good young players here at the moment and hopefully the squad can realise its potential and really give the supporters something to cheer about."

Jamie Overton added: "It's great to have signed this extension and I can't wait to get back out in to the middle for the club that has been a part of my life for so long.

"We're desperate for Somerset success and I'm sure that it's just a matter of time until we achieve something special."

Source: PA

