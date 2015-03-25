Craig and Jamie Overton sign contract extensions with Somerset

Twin brothers Craig and Jamie Overton have signed contract extensions which will keep them at Somerset until the end of the 2020 season.

The 23-year-olds came through the county's academy and both have been called up to England's limited-overs squad, although neither player has yet made their international debut.

Fast bowler Jamie Overton has played a total of 95 matches across all three formats, taking 168 wickets and scoring 1091 runs, while seamer Craig has played 134 matches and taken 247 wickets.

Craig Overton said: "I'm really pleased to have committed my future to Somerset.

"It's an exciting time for the club and there is a real feeling that we are on the verge of something big. There's a lot of really good young players here at the moment and hopefully the squad can realise its potential and really give the supporters something to cheer about."

Jamie Overton added: "It's great to have signed this extension and I can't wait to get back out in to the middle for the club that has been a part of my life for so long.

"We're desperate for Somerset success and I'm sure that it's just a matter of time until we achieve something special."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.