Conor McKerr returns to Surrey after Derbyshire loan

12 June 2017 04:39

Surrey have recalled fast bowler Conor McKerr from his loan spell at Derbyshire.

The 19-year-old has impressed during his temporary stay at Derby, taking 14 wickets in two Specsavers County Championship Division Two matches.

McKerr took career-best match figures of 10 for 141 during Derbyshire's defeat at Northamptonshire last week to become the youngest bowler in the county's history to achieve the feat.

Deerbyshire director of cricket Kim Barnett said: "Conor has been a great addition to the side during his short spell with us and we wish him the best of luck back at Surrey.

"I would like to once again thank Surrey and Alec Stewart for allowing Conor to join us.

"We now have a two-week gap until our next fixture, by which time we hope to have Hardus Viljoen and Will Davis fit and back in the side.

"We've seen over the last two games the positive impact a genuine quick bowler can have and we're looking forward to having Hardus and Will back and firing on all cylinders."

Source: PA

