Chris Woakes 'up against it' to be fit for first Test against South Africa

Chris Woakes admits he will struggle to be fit for England's first Test against South Africa next month.

The all-rounder on Tuesday revealed the extent of the side strain, sustained bowling against Bangladesh last Thursday, which ruled him out of the rest of the Champions Trophy.

Woakes faces up to six weeks on the sidelines, which makes him a major doubt for the opening Test against the South Africans beginning on July 6 .

"It's a left side strain and there is a tear in the muscle," the 28-year-old told Press Association Sport.

"It's a grade-two injury, which is not terrible news, but it's not great news at the same time.

"They say it's roughly a four to six-week injury, and it's more likely to be towards the six when I am back playing competitive cricket.

"I'm on day five of recovery now, and the physios say for the first 10 to 14 days there's not a lot we can do other than rest it.

"You don't rule it out, but I'm probably up against it for the first Test. Sometimes these things heal quicker, sometimes they take longer, so we have to play it by ear.

"It's also one of those things you can't rush back - if you do, it can just ping again. You have to make sure you're right before you come back.

"The timing of it is frustrating, it's terrible, but it's one of those things."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.