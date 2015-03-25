Chris Woakes returns to England side to face West Indies at Headingley

Chris Woakes will return to the England side for the second Investec Test against the West Indies at Headingley.

Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes returns from a side strain picked up during the Champions Trophy, with Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones making way.

England go into the Leeds contest 1-0 up in the series after a comprehensive innings and 209-run victory in the country's first day/night Test at Edgbaston last week.

"Chris is back in, Toby unfortunately misses out," captain Joe Root told Sky Sports News.

"He's not done a lot wrong, he took his opportunity, he played some fantastic cricket and I see him playing a massive part for us moving forward but it's a great chance for Chris now to come back into the side and show his class like he did last year."

Source: PA

