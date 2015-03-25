 
Chris Woakes returns to England side to face West Indies at Headingley

24 August 2017 01:09

Chris Woakes will return to the England side for the second Investec Test against the West Indies at Headingley.

Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes returns from a side strain picked up during the Champions Trophy, with Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones making way.

England go into the Leeds contest 1-0 up in the series after a comprehensive innings and 209-run victory in the country's first day/night Test at Edgbaston last week.

"Chris is back in, Toby unfortunately misses out," captain Joe Root told Sky Sports News.

"He's not done a lot wrong, he took his opportunity, he played some fantastic cricket and I see him playing a massive part for us moving forward but it's a great chance for Chris now to come back into the side and show his class like he did last year."

Source: PA

