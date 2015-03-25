 
Chris Taylor returns to Surrey as fielding consultant

11 December 2017 03:24

Former England fielding coach Chris Taylor has re-joined Surrey as the club's fielding consultant.

The 41-year-old, who represented Gloucestershire during his playing career, spent time at the Kia Oval during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Taylor, currently working with England's Under-19 squad in South Africa, said: "I'm really excited to be coming back to Surrey and working in a job where I've got such a broad brief to create a culture of strong fielding all throughout the club."

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart added: "Fielding has always been a massive part of the game and something I feel is under coached.

"To this end, I'm really pleased that we've been able to get Chris back at Surrey. He's the best fielding coach I've seen and made an immediate impact the first time he was with us."

Source: PA

