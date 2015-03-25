Chris Read delighted as final season takes in Lord's win

Retiring Nottinghamshire captain Chris Read declared his side's Royal London One-Day Cup triumph as a fairytale ending after what is likely to be his final county match at Lord's.

Read announced in March his decision to retire from cricket at the end of the 2017 season and Nottinghamshire ensured his final campaign will be a winning one following their four-wicket victory over Surrey.

Alex Hales was the star of the piece, hitting a record-breaking 187 not out, but Read provided him a much-needed partner, his 58 helping his side reach their 298-target.

After finally being caught by Mark Stoneman, Read departed to one of the biggest cheers of the day from the travelling Nottinghamshire support and later the 38-year-old said it amounted to the perfect send-off at Lord's.

"What a special place, a lot of people asked what it means to me and I've just had some brilliant time," Read said.

"Winning (the YB40 trophy) in 2013, the MCC Bicentenary game last year, playing with legends of my era, and then beating Surrey here. So it's a bit of a fairytale for me."

Nottinghamshire made a nightmare start to the game as Riki Wessels dropped Jason Roy's edge on the very first ball before Steven Mullaney also put down Stoneman's drive to cover.

Four wickets in eight overs, however, left Surrey 180 for five and struggling to make 300.

"The first 10 overs was pretty awful really," Read said.

"We just said 'let's scrap the 10 overs and look forward to the next 38 or so'. We got back on track and it worked well for us.

"We managed to keep the run-scoring in check. I thought after 10 overs we never felt out of control."

Stoneman made an unbeaten 144 but Hales stole the show by hitting the highest score ever recorded in a county final at Lord's.

Hales' 187 also eclipsed his own previous career-best one-day total of 171, set playing for England against Pakistan last year.

"He's been a fine player for a very long time for England," Surrey captain Gareth Batty said.

"We saw an international player do it on the domestic scene, he played quite magnificently well.

"You're not going to get 187 and lose too many times so credit to him. No excuses from us, we could and should made the difference in other part of the game.

"But credit to him, it was a magnificent performance."

Hales' innings could have been halted early, however, had Surrey fielder Ollie Pope not dropped the opener on nine.

It proved a decisive moment in the match but Batty insists the 19-year-old Pope carried no blame for the defeat.

"Not at all. He's a young kid and he was magnificent in the field," Batty said.

"He's one of us and has a magnificent future.

"We're all to blame for what's happened, certainly not a young guy who has put his name on the map in a big way. One hundred per cent no."

The only way Read will appear at Lord's again is if his side meet Middlesex in the later stages of the T20 Blast.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.