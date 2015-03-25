Chris Nash plumps for Nottinghamshire after leaving Sussex

Nottinghamshire have snapped up former Sussex batsman Chris Nash on a three-year deal.

Nash caused a surprise last week when he was granted a release from his Sussex contract a year early, having spent all of his professional career with the south coast county.

He has amassed 11,424 first-class runs at 38.72 and more than 6,000 in limited-overs formats, with his efforts helping Sussex to back-to-back County Championship triumphs in 2006 and 2007.

The 34-year-old is relishing linking up with former Sussex coach Peter Moores at Nottinghamshire, who won both domestic limited-overs competitions and gained promotion in the championship this summer.

He said: "Once Notts came in after I'd had my request for release granted by Sussex - with my former coach Peter Moores here, at such a great ground and with what the club achieved last season - it was an easy decision for me.

"It's great to get the chance to work again with Peter, who gave me my first contract at Sussex, and I'm really looking forward to the next three years. To look out over Trent Bridge and realise that it's going to be my home ground is pretty special.

"It's going to be amazing to be part of helping the club defend their two white-ball trophies in front of big crowds. The Outlaws were sensational last season in white-ball cricket and I'm looking forward to joining in with that."

Moores added: "You don't expect a player to suddenly become available who's such a good fit for us. It's really exciting to have Chris join us, and I know he's excited to come here too."

Source: PA

