Chris Morris reflects on an 'excellent day' for South Africa

South Africa paceman Chris Morris reflected on an "excellent day's cricket" for the tourists as they took complete control of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge.

The Proteas finished day two on 75 for one in their second innings, a lead of 205 after England had collapsed to 205 all out.

Only captain Joe Root (78) and Jonny Bairstow (45) managed significant contributions as England, who were 143 for three at one stage, were rushed out after losing their last four wickets for six runs.

Morris, who made three of those late breakthroughs to hasten England's demise, told Sky Sports: " Excellent day's cricket for us. The guys are quite happy."

South Africa, who were convincingly beaten in the first Test at Lord's, now look well on course to level up the four-Test series at 1-1.

However, Morris insists there is still plenty of work to be done when they resume on Sunday morning with Dean Elgar (38 not out) and Hashim Amla (23no) at the crease.

He said: "As long as there are clouds about, we know how good Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad can be, and all the England bowlers. And the wicket is starting to turn so Moeen (Ali) and Liam (Dawson) are going to come into play, so w e've got to work really hard to get runs on the board.

"But I think we're in a quite a good position at the moment and hopefully we can take it forward and put in a good performance tomorrow."

Source: PA

