Chris Gayle sets himself big targets ahead of India showdown

Chris Gayle returns to the West Indies side to face India with his sights set on making a couple more global showpiece appearances before he retires.

The big-hitting opener, now 37, will make his first Twenty20 international appearance since last April's World T20 final victory over England when he walks out at Sabina Park on Sunday.

It had been suggested the call-up merely represented a farewell appearance on his home ground, with Gayle having been largely absent from the national team due to Twenty20 league commitments around the world coupled with fitness issues and disputes with the West Indies Cricket Board.

But while he may take that approach in a final Test, he still has grand aims in the shorter formats.

"If it was up to me sometimes I would walk away, but at the same time the fans still request 'don't do it'," he told the Jamaica Observer. "I still have a couple more years, once I look after myself and my health is intact and I am up to full fitness.

"I am targeting another T20 World Cup and another 50-over World Cup as well a nd before I retire, I would even want a Test match some place here in front of my home crowd or something like that."

He will have to stick around for the long term to achieve those goals, with the next World Cup taking place in 2019 in England and Wales and the World T20 not until 2020, after plans for an additional competition next year were shelved.

On Sunday's match specifically, Gayle added: "Hopefully it will be a high-scoring game and West Indies come out on top and I get a chance to entertain my home fans."

Gayle is likely to open with Evin Lewis, who hit 100 off 49 balls against the same opposition in Florida last August, while Kieron Pollard and spinners Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree also return to the line-up.

India could include young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and give a debut to spinner Kuldeep Yadav, while Virat Kohli is in line to open the batting despite Ajinkya Rahane's one-day form. Rahane made 336 runs at 67.20 as India won the five-ODI series 3-1.

The tourists' batting line-up possesses enviable depth, with Kedhar Jadhav hitting an unbeaten 40 in the third ODI and Hardik Pandya blasting 76 despite defeat to Pakistan in the recent Champions Trophy final.

The pair are likely to bat at six and seven and Kohli, speaking after the fifth ODI on Thursday, said: "These guys can play impact innings for you.

"Every now and then, that won't happen because of the strength we have in our batting. When they do get an opportunity, I'm sure they'll come up with the goods."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.