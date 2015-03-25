Chris Gayle named in 15-man Windies ODI squad along with Marlon Samuels

Chris Gayle is set to play his first one-day international in more than two years after being included in a 15-man West Indies squad to take on Ireland and England next month.

Gayle last played an ODI in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final but returned for West Indies in a Twenty20 against India last month following an improvement in player and board relations.

The big-hitting 37-year-old opener and all-rounder Marlon Samuels have both been named in a squad which will be led by Jason Holder - but Sunil Narine and Darren and Dwayne Bravo remain absent.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.