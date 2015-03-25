 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara returns to Nottinghamshire for end of championship season

23 August 2017 10:54

Nottinghamshire have re-signed India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for their final four Specsavers County Championship matches.

The 29-year-old will return to Trent Bridge as Notts, who are 35 points clear of Worcestershire, aim to secure an immediate return to Division One.

Pujara struck 223 runs at an average of 44.6 in four matches for Peter Moores' side earlier this campaign.

Head coach Moores said: "The great thing is that he has already been in the squad this season and he fitted in so well both on and off the field.

"He is a fantastic player, and since he has been away he has had a great time of it in the Test matches for India.

"So we are getting a guy who is coming back in form and for the team spirit, Pudji coming back in is a huge boost for everybody.

"We have got two really big home games against Northants and Worcester, because it is a chance for us to put pressure on two sides that are up there with us.

"Runs on the board at Trent Bridge is always a big influence and having a player of Test-match quality in Pudji is a real bonus."

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed