Cheteshwar Pujara returns to Nottinghamshire for end of championship season

Nottinghamshire have re-signed India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for their final four Specsavers County Championship matches.

The 29-year-old will return to Trent Bridge as Notts, who are 35 points clear of Worcestershire, aim to secure an immediate return to Division One.

Pujara struck 223 runs at an average of 44.6 in four matches for Peter Moores' side earlier this campaign.

Head coach Moores said: "The great thing is that he has already been in the squad this season and he fitted in so well both on and off the field.

"He is a fantastic player, and since he has been away he has had a great time of it in the Test matches for India.

"So we are getting a guy who is coming back in form and for the team spirit, Pudji coming back in is a huge boost for everybody.

"We have got two really big home games against Northants and Worcester, because it is a chance for us to put pressure on two sides that are up there with us.

"Runs on the board at Trent Bridge is always a big influence and having a player of Test-match quality in Pudji is a real bonus."

Source: PA

