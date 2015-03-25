Charlotte Edwards ends twenty20 career after Southern Vipers lose in final

Former England women skipper Charlotte Edwards has announced her retirement from twenty20 cricket.

The 37-year-old made the decision after her Southern Vipers side were beaten by Western Storm in the final at Hove.

She was hoping to help the Vipers retain their Super League title but, despite hitting an eight-ball 20 not out in her final innings, was denied a fairytale finish as Rachel Priest struck 72 off 36 deliveries to lead the Storm, chasing 146, to a seven-wicket win.

Opening batter Edwards called time on her 20-year England career in May 2016, after captaining her country in 220 of her 309 appearances and scoring over 10,000 runs.

Edwards won three Ashes, as well as a World Cup and World Twenty20 double in 2009.

She told Sky Sports: "I just wanted to enjoy today and full credit to the Western Storm, they played brilliantly and it was a fantastic innings by Rachel Priest for them.

"I think I would like to play some county cricket but in terms of this competition and playing overseas this is it, my time is done and I want to pursue other things such as coaching and perhaps some media work.

"I am happy and content with what I have achieved in my career, I have loved every minute of it.

"I haven't got anything final lined up in terms of coaching. I have spoken to the ECB about potentially working with their junior age groups and hopefully help a lot of the good talent we have got in England develop.

"I am not envious of the youngsters, I just hope they can grab the incredible opportunities there are now. It is a brilliant time to be involved in the women's game and hopefully the game in this country will continue to grow."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.