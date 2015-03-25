Charl Langeveldt backs Kagiso Rabada to fire on return from suspension

Kagiso Rabada will be raring to go when he returns for the third Investec Test against England at the Oval starting on Thursday, according to South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.

Rabada missed the second Test in Nottingham as the Proteas levelled the series having been handed a ban for swearing by the International Cricket Council after he dismissed Ben Stokes in the first innings of the tourists' 211-run defeat at Lord's.

However, Langeveldt expects the 22-year-old to mark his return with an impressive display.

"KG is one of our best bowlers," Langeveldt said.

"He is the type of guy who steps up when the heat is on. Having KG back is a big bonus for us.

"He is a youngster with a lot of energy, he will come with a lot of energy. I have no doubt he will step up.

"He did a lot of work before play during the second Test in Nottingham - he bowled his overs and got his workload up, he will be raring to go."

Rabada was handed only one demerit point for giving Stokes a send-off after the all-rounder was caught behind, but under ICC regulations was banned for accumulating four points in a 24-month period.

The right-arm quick had already been given three points for a clash with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella at Cape Town in February, but Langeveldt insists the incident has not affected Rabada's morale.

"He has been positive," he added. "He was obviously disappointed about what happened but he has learned from that.

"The important thing about an incident like this is to learn from it so that it doesn't happen again. KG is a strong character and he was positive the whole week, he said come Thursday he wants to be ready for the Test."

Meanwhile coach Russell Domingo has re-joined the Proteas squad after returning to South Africa following the death of his mother and JP Duminy - who featured in the first Test but was dropped at Trent Bridge - has been released and will return home.

Source: PA

