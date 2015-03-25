Channel 5 to screen England Women's home fixture highlights from next summer

Channel 5 will screen highlights of all England Women's home fixtures from next summer as part of a two-year extension to their existing broadcast deal.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced Channel 5's new contract, agreed until the end of 2019, will incorporate the first terrestrial highlights package for the women's national team.

Channel 5's existing cricket portfolio for daily highlights of the England men's team has been a constant for the past decade and will be supplemented with coverage too of Heather Knight's World Cup winners.

The ECB's Director of England Women's Cricket Clare Connor said: "The move to show England Women's cricket highlights on terrestrial TV is another huge step forward for international women's cricket.

"The ticket sales and viewing figures from the ICC Women's World Cup showed there is a growing audience for our game and this platform will give us the chance to further capitalise on that.

"We are overwhelmingly proud of our World Cup winners, and it will be wonderful for even more fans to be able to watch them in action from next year."

New arrangements with a range of broadcasters are already agreed from 2020 onwards, including the inaugural staging of the ECB's new city-based Twenty20 competition.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.