Champions Trophy to continue under

The Champions Trophy will continue under "significantly enhanced security" following the terror attack which killed at least seven people and injured many more in central London.

The International Cricket Council released a statement on Sunday morning in which it confirmed security is "very much front and centre of our preparations" as the global tournament continues over the next two weeks.

The measures which were put in place after last week's attack in Manchester therefore remain in place, including enhanced security at Sunday's high-profile match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston.

A minute's silence took place before that fixture, in memory of those who lost their lives or were injured on Saturday night, and shortly afterwards the ICC began its statement by remembering the victims.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened in London overnight," it read.

"The ICC and ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board] continue to place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority."

Swift measures were immediately taken to ensure the safety of competing teams around the country.

The statement added: "Following last night's incident all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for.

"The enhanced security around venues implemented following the Manchester attack remains in place, and this includes significantly enhanced police and security presence for today's match."

The next teams in action will be Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval on Monday, and they were both set to practise on Sunday at the venue which is in close proximity to the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

The ICC added: "We operate on advice from our tournament security directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant police and security authorities - to ensure that we can deliver a safe and secure event.

"We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels.

"The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations, and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.

"We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy."

Hosts England were travelling to Cardiff on Sunday morning, and will train there later in preparation for their second match of the tournament against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Source: PA

