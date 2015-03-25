Champions Trophy teams reassured over safety following Manchester terror attack

Champions Trophy organisers have reassured all eight competing teams of the security measures in place at the tournament in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Safety at sporting events in the UK is under heightened scrutiny after a bomb exploded following a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, killing 22 people and leaving 59 wounded.

The teams involved in the ICC Champions Trophy, which opens when England face Bangladesh at The Oval on June 1, have been told it is safe to travel and advised of the security steps being taken.

"We're planning for all eight teams to be here," tournament director Steve Elworthy said.

"(ICC chairman) David Richardson has been in contact with and has been emailing all the teams participating.

"There is certainly a communication channel open around this, and that dialogue continues as we speak.

"It's critical and paramount that we deliver a safe, impressive and exciting tournament for everybody involved."

Source: PA

