Century partnerships help West Indies avoid embarrassment against Foxes

Three figure partnerships for the sixth and eighth wickets saved the West Indies from potential embarrassment after the tourists had been reduced to 64 for five by Leicestershire.

Kieran Powell and Shane Dowrich started the recovery and after Dieter Klein dismissed the former, Dowrich and Shimron Hetmyer went on to centuries in an unbroken stand of 186 to allow captain Jason Holder to declare at 377 for seven.

The runs were also well-timed from a personal point of view, with both Powell, who made 82, and Dowrich, who made an unbeaten 108, having been among the few West Indies batting failures in their remarkable victory over England in the second Test at Headingley last week.

Hetmyer was playing just his third innings of the tour and, in scoring an unbeaten 128, played with freedom and real style against the old ball as Leicestershire's attack tired on the first evening of the two-day game.

The 20-year-old Guyanan hit five sixes and 12 fours in a run-a-ball century and, having played three Tests earlier this year against Pakistan, may have put himself in the frame for a fourth cap at Lord's.

It was not a flawless innings - Gavin Griffiths failed to hold a very catchable caught-and-bowled opportunity when Hetmyer was on 39, and he went to 99 with an inside edge off Zak Chappell that diving keeper Harry Swindells got a glove to.

Coach Stuart Law admitted afterwards that Hetmyer's "name will feature in our selection meetings", even if he remains "probably a little bit too green for Test cricket".

Dowrich, after a first-innings duck at Headingley, here hit 16 boundaries in his 176-ball innings.

Opener Powell scored five and 23 at Leeds but made 82 off 153 balls before he was unluckily caught behind down the leg-side.

The tall left-hander rode his luck at times, notably when twice edging Chappell through the slips, but also hit some fine shots including a hook for six off Chappell to bring up his half-century.

In terms of preparation for next week's final Test, it had been a far from ideal morning for the tourists.

Kraigg Brathwaite made just two before he was trapped lbw on the crease by a quick inswinger from Klein (three for 77) and Kyle Hope quickly followed, also leg before, falling over to the off-side as he attempted to defend a well pitched-up ball from Chappell.

Shai Hope, scorer of centuries in both innings at Headingley, played several high-class drives as he and Powell added 48 for the third wicket but having gone to 28 in quick time, Hope played loosely at a straight delivery was bowled off the inside edge by Richard Jones.

Roston Chase became the third lbw victim and Jermaine Blackwood drove airily at his second delivery to give Rob Sayer a straightforward catch at extra cover off Griffiths (two for 70).

But after the rebuilding job, Law said: "It worked out well for us - the boys who've been scoring the runs in other games missed out, and the boys who haven't got time in the middle."

Source: PA

