Centurions Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross help Scotland beat Sri Lanka

Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross both struck centuries as Scotland beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the tour match at Beckenham.

Sri Lanka, currently the sixth-ranked one-day international side, are warming up for the Champions Trophy and had inflicted a 148-run loss on Scotland when they last met at the 2015 World Cup.

However, openers Coetzer and Cross helped Scotland past Sri Lanka's 287 total to record a first victory over an ICC Full Member team.

Sri Lanka chose to bat and looked to be on course for a strong target as opener Kusal Perera made a near run-a-ball 57 while Dinesh Chandimal top-scored with 79 and Chamara Kapugedera added 71 including six boundaries as well as four over the rope.

Alasdair Evans and Stuart Whittingham took three wickets apiece for the Scots.

Grant Bradburn's side then set about the Sri Lanka attack as Coetzer and Cross swiftly brought up the half-century stand in the 10th over.

The partnership was finally broken with 201 on the board when Coetzer was caught by Sri Lanka captain Angelo Matthews off Thisara Perera for 118, which came off 84 balls and included 15 boundaries as well as four sixes.

Despite Sri Lanka picking up a couple of cheap wickets, Cross continued to drive Scotland on towards their victory target, as he finished unbeaten on 106 from 123 balls.

Scotland captain Con de Lange was 19 not out as his side made 291 for three off 42.5 overs in their memorable victory.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.