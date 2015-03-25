Career-best figures for Simon Harmer as Essex beat Warwickshire

Simon Harmer claimed a career-best eight for 36 to lead Specsavers County Championship Division One leaders Essex to an innings-and-164-run win over Warwickshire.

Only opener Ian Westwood and captain Ian Bell resisted the South African-born off-spinner, as Warwickshire disintegrated to 94 all out on the final day at Chelmsford.

Only four players reached double figures - Andrew Umeed top-scoring with 21 - and the visitors lost their last eight wickets for 47 runs as they collapsed to their fourth innings defeat in six matches this season.

Needing 258 runs to make Essex bat again, they fell woefully short and this latest humiliation already leaves rock-bottom Warwickshire 40 points adrift of safety and contemplating a battle against the drop.

Harmer, though, proved irresistible as he claimed match figures of 14 for 128 on a worn pitch that was also used for Essex's dramatic Royal London Cup semi-final defeat by Nottinghamshire on Friday night.

Lancashire overcame an early rain delay to complete a dominant innings-and-30-run victory against Hampshire.

The Red Rose needed five wickets on the final day at Emirates Old Trafford and, after losing 70 minutes of the opening session, wrapped it up after lunch.

James Anderson took another wicket to complete figures of four for 20, while former Hampshire all-rounder Ryan McLaren and Kyle Jarvis each took another two scalps as Hampshire were dismissed for 168.

Lancashire's 24-point haul moves them up to second in Division One.

Daryl Mitchell and Joe Clarke hit centuries to power Worcestershire to a four-wicket victory over Kent which lifted them into second place in Division Two.

Leading Division Two runscorer Mitchell (142) scored his fourth century in the last five Championship matches as Worcestershire galloped to their 399 target , while Clarke made sure of the victory with an unbeaten 110 off 122 balls.

Durham coasted to their first win of the season after making light work of a second-innings run chase to beat Glamorgan by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street.

Stephen Cook led the way with an unbeaten 89 from 78 balls in his final appearance while Cameron Steel survived three difficult chances to make 51 off 58 balls as Durham reached their 157 target with 18.3 overs to spare.

Earlier, Glamorgan were dismissed for 263 in their second innings, with Colin Ingram left unbeaten on 70, made off 137 balls with seven fours and a pulled six.

Source: PA

