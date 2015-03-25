Captain Natalie Sciver leads Surrey to emphatic win over Yorkshire

Captain Natalie Sciver led from the front as the Surrey Stars thrashed the Yorkshire Diamonds by eight wickets in the Kia Women's Super League.

England pair Sciver and Alex Hartley ripped through the Yorkshire lower order as they were bowled out for 100 - s eamer Sciver claiming three for 20 and spinner Hartley three for 15 as the Diamonds collapsed from 85 for four. Sune Luus top-scored with 29 and Katherine Brunt added impetus with a 13-ball 25 which included two sixes.

An unbroken third-wicket stand of 67 between Sciver (34 not out) and Marizanne Kapp (48 no) saw Surrey home with 15 balls to spare.

Source: PA

