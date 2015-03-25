Captain Kyle Coetzer's century in vain as Scotland lose to Namibia

Scotland missed out on the chance to close up on the Netherlands at the top of the World Cricket League Championship table following a 50-run defeat by Namibia despite a century from captain Kyle Coetzer in Edinburgh.

Grant Bradburn's side, aiming to reaching the qualifying tournament for the 2019 World Cup, had secured a 51-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis method after their previous match at Raeburn Place had been forced into Monday's reserve day following rain delays.

However, there was to be no repeat on Tuesday as Namibia posted a competitive 324 for five after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Openers Stephan Baard (78) and Zane Green (61) both made half-centuries, while Craig Williams finished unbeaten following a rapid 69.

After seeing Matthew Cross (21) out off Christi Viljoen's first ball and Calum MacLeod following just two deliveries later for a duck, Scotland were left 42 for two in the eighth over.

Richie Berrington, who had made his highest one-day international score of 110 in the last match, helped steady the ship alongside Coetzer before the players briefly went off for a rain break just after 5pm, with Scotland having moved on to 158 without further loss.

However, Berrington went for 61 swiftly after the restart when trapped lbw by Bernard Scholtz in the 30th over, with Namibia picking up regular wickets as Coetzer brought up his century and was then caught on the boundary for 112.

Namibia - who started the day bottom of the table with just one win from nine matches and battling to fend off relegation to WCL Division Two - rode another rain break as Scotland finished on 274 for nine.

Alasdair Evans was 15 not out, with Chris Sole unbeaten on 10, while V iljoen returned three for 58 from his nine-over spell.

Source: PA

