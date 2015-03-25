 
Captain Collingwood commits to another year with Durham

06 October 2017 04:24

Durham captain Paul Collingwood has signed a new one-year contract with the county to extend his playing career into a 23rd year.

The veteran former England all-rounder, 41, remains a key performer at the troubled north-east outfit and recently scooped three prizes at the club's Player of the Year awards.

Collingwood scored more than 1,087 County Championship runs at an average of 49.41 in 2017, including three centuries.

Collingwood's decision to stay on gives the Division Two team a lift at a difficult time. The county have endured a tough year since being relegated and docked points after getting into financial difficulties.

Paul Coughlin, Keaton Jennings and Graham Onions all recently left, while Jack Burnham has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.

Collingwood, who played in 68 Tests and 197 one-day internationals, said: "I've proven this season that I still have a lot to offer.

"Despite a challenging season I still feel we can compete for promotion back to the First Division in 2018.

"We will keep fighting, that's the Durham spirit. I will try and help them right until I have zero energy left. At the minute I still have plenty."

Source: PA

