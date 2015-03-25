 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Cameron Steel signs new Durham deal

25 July 2017 03:23

Batsman Cameron Steel has signed a new two-year deal with Durham.

The California-born opener has made some impressive contributions, notably a maiden first-class century against Northamptonshire in June, and has featured in all three formats.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "He's demonstrated real talent this year and contributed well in both the red and white ball format.

"He's a good character to have in the dressing room and someone who has benefited greatly from a good run in the team this season."

Source: PA

