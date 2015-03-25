 
Broad to rest sore heel ahead of Ashes series

14 September 2017 04:23

Stuart Broad remains unlikely to play again before England embark for their Ashes itinerary next month.

England are still awaiting results of the latest scans on Broad's sore left heel, and the frontline seamer is not expected to rejoin Nottinghamshire for two remaining fixtures in their bid for promotion from Division Two of the Specsavers County Championship.

Broad, 31, was an ever-present for England through their successful Test summer but is not currently involved in their limited-overs squads - having won the last of his 121 one-day international caps early last year.

He therefore has an opportunity to rest an injury, which is thought to date back to his problems with a split fat-pad in 2012/13, until England's departure for Australia at the end of October.

Source: PA

