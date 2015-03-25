 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Brilliant Elyse Villani century leads Australia Women to victory

20 June 2017 05:54

Elyse Villani smashed 137 from 112 deliveries as Australia warmed up for the defence of their Women's World Cup with a 103-run thumping of South Africa at Oakham.

Villani, whose highest score in 20 one-day internationals is 50, cracked 13 fours and seven sixes in an outstanding innings that included a 167-run stand alongside Ellyse Perry (67), lifting Australia to 324 for five after they had been put into bat.

Captain Meg Lanning, the top-ranked ODI batter, was dismissed for a seven-ball duck but her blob was the only downside of the day for Australia, who bowled out their opponents for 221 in 49.3 overs.

Half-centuries from Trisha Chetty (62) and skipper Dane van Niekerk (54) at least ensured the Proteas were not humiliated, but they never seemed likely to overhaul their target.

Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers with three for 29, while Belinda Vakarewa bagged a couple of scalps for Australia, who reigned supreme in the last global 50-over event in India four years ago.

They open their campaign on June 26 against West Indies at Taunton in a repeat of the 2013 final.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.