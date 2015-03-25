Brilliant Elyse Villani century leads Australia Women to victory

Elyse Villani smashed 137 from 112 deliveries as Australia warmed up for the defence of their Women's World Cup with a 103-run thumping of South Africa at Oakham.

Villani, whose highest score in 20 one-day internationals is 50, cracked 13 fours and seven sixes in an outstanding innings that included a 167-run stand alongside Ellyse Perry (67), lifting Australia to 324 for five after they had been put into bat.

Captain Meg Lanning, the top-ranked ODI batter, was dismissed for a seven-ball duck but her blob was the only downside of the day for Australia, who bowled out their opponents for 221 in 49.3 overs.

Half-centuries from Trisha Chetty (62) and skipper Dane van Niekerk (54) at least ensured the Proteas were not humiliated, but they never seemed likely to overhaul their target.

Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers with three for 29, while Belinda Vakarewa bagged a couple of scalps for Australia, who reigned supreme in the last global 50-over event in India four years ago.

They open their campaign on June 26 against West Indies at Taunton in a repeat of the 2013 final.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.