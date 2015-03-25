 
Brett D'Oliveira and Ed Barnard agree new Worcestershire deals

29 August 2017 03:23

All-rounders Brett D'Oliveira and Ed Barnard have committed their futures to Worcestershire.

D'Oliveira, 25, has scored two Specsavers County Championship centuries this season, while 21-year-old Barnard averages 31 with the bat and has taken 28 wickets in Division Two.

"Brett has committed himself to the club and we are delighted," said Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

"He is a wonderful cricketer who plays well in all formats and has those three disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding that he does well.

"Ed has also signed a longer contract. He is a fine all-rounder.

"Barny has progressed over the winter in Australia to become a better cricketer all-round - fielding, batting and bowling.

"We are delighted with his progress. He is in the top seven now. He deserves that and you have seen some of the little cameos towards the end of the innings.

"He has got a delicate side to his game but he has also got a bit of power now and we are happy for him to be involved for the longer term, just as we are with Dolly."

Source: PA

