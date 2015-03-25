Boycott believes Warner 'war' remark is indication of hostility awaiting England

Geoffrey Boycott believes David Warner's description of the Ashes as "war" is symptomatic of the hostility awaiting England when they land.

Joe Root's squad head for Perth on Saturday and will be braced for a typically robust reception as they prepare for the series opener at the Gabba on November 23.

England's last Ashes trip, in 2013/14, saw Stuart Broad play lightning rod for a rabid Australian public and with a handful of rookie tourists on the plane this time, former England captain Boycott warned Warner was far from alone in his extreme views.

"I thought it was an unfortunate remark. Cricket is hard and competitive and played with emotion but I hope it's not war," said BT Sport pundit Boycott.

"Unfortunately he is among some Australians who can't or won't see it like that. They see beating England as the most important thing in their sporting calendar.

"Some of the Australian players, some of the Australian public and many of the Australian media will give our side a rough time. Our players will have to stand up to it.

"Every team who has been there has had to, me included. You don't have to like it or accept it but it will be like that."

Boycott admits the odds are as intimidating as the welcome committee in the absence of key all-rounder Ben Stokes, who remains under police investigation for an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

He has the hosts down as favourites to reclaim the urn they lost in 2015, largely due to the pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins - a trump card which could prove fragile given their injury records.

"Before the Stokes issue I thought Australia were 55-45 to win, maybe 60-40, mainly because if Starc and Cummins stay fit they have more pace," he said.

"We're not going to get many pitches that swing and seam a great deal, which England are good at. On harder pitches pace and bounce is important and they have that little extra.

"So I go with Australia on paper. But you have to remember paper doesn't win Test matches. If everyone stays fit, Australia are definitely favourites. The crucial question is which of the bowlers is going to stay fit for five Tests in seven weeks?

"Their bowlers have more ammunition, more pace and more aggression than England but if they're not fit and not on the park they're no use to themselves or the team. That will be a huge factor.

"Cummins keeps breaking down. He hasn't proved he can last the pace. Starc has had injuries and he's just coming back from one now. To play five Tests in that heat is harder than in England. If one of the other side's best bowlers break down the advantage turns around.

Source: PA

