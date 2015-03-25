Birmingham book their place in NatWest T20 Blast final with win over Glamorgan

Birmingham Bears were given a slight final over scare by tail-end batsman Andrew Salter before sealing their place in the NatWest T20 Blast final with an 11-run victory over Glamorgan at Edgbaston.

Salter took 14 runs from the first three balls off Chris Woakes to leave Glamorgan needing 12 from three but then holed out, to the relief of a partisan home support under blue skies.

Ed Pollock's blistering 50 from 27 balls in only his eighth T20 lit up Finals Day and lifted Birmingham to 175 for nine after they were put into bat, while Glamorgan lost early wickets in their reply and Jacques Rudolph's lone hand seemed to be in vain - until Salter got them close.

Birmingham now await the winners of this afternoon's second semi-final between Hampshire and Nottinghamshire.

They were able to welcome back England all-rounder Woakes, playing his first T20 since featuring in the Indian Premier League, but it was rookie Pollock who rewarded the punctual members of the crowd with a barnstorming early blitz.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut in the sprint format in July, peppered the boundary rope seemingly at will, thumping four sixes in Birmingham's first 14 balls as he moved to his 50 from only 23 deliveries, with opening partner Dominic Sibley on eight at the other end.

Birmingham stuttered once Pollock had sliced a Marchant de Lange full toss to cover-point, with highly-rated pair Adam Hose and Sam Hain departing cheaply.

They were indebted to some late cameos from New Zealand pair Grant Elliott (32) and Colin de Grandhomme (30) lifting them to 175 for nine.

It was a total that looked more than enough as Glamorgan's reply was undermined by four wickets falling inside the powerplay, the first two to outstanding catches.

Hain pouched Aneurin Donald in the deep on the legside before Elliott sprinted from mid-on to take a blinding steepler over his shoulder and see off dangerman Colin Ingram, celebrating with a 'mic drop' of the ball.

David Miller and Kiran Carlson edged behind but Jacques Rudolph kept Glamorgan's total moving, passing 400 runs for the competition in the process, and launched Jeetan Patel for a huge six over midwicket shortly before reaching a 30-ball 50.

But the Glamorgan captain departed in unfortunate fashion, left stranded while backing up after bowler Aaron Thomason smartly collected the ball and threw out of the back of his hand onto the stumps.

With his departure seemingly went Glamorgan's hopes, but Salter, batting alongside last man Michael Hogan, thumped Woakes for four-four-six, only to then hammer to Hose at long-off, with the Welsh side all out for 164 after 19.4 overs.

Source: PA

