Ben Stokes signs with Canterbury ahead of NZ domestic competition on Sunday

30 November 2017 03:24

Ben Stokes has signed as an overseas player with the Canterbury Cricket Association (CCA) and will be available to play against Otago in New Zealand's domestic Ford Trophy on Sunday.

The association said the inclusion of the all-rounder, who arrived in Christchurch on Wednesday, had been agreed by the CCA and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The agreement has also been "endorsed by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and sanctioned by New Zealand Cricket", the CCA said in a statement.

Source: PA

