Ben Stokes faces test of knee injury ahead of England's Champions Trophy opener

Ben Stokes will head to The Oval ahead of his England team-mates to test his knee injury and work out how many overs he can bowl in the hosts' Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

Captain Eoin Morgan confirmed the plan for a last-minute pointer on the key all-rounder's fitness on Thursday morning - although England are already content Stokes will bowl at least a handful of overs if necessary alongside their five-man frontline attack.

Morgan will be happy if Stokes can contribute five, having mustered that number in aggregate over his two matches against South Africa before resting his sore left knee in Monday's defeat at Lord's.

"He'll come down early for a bowl," said the Irishman.

"It will be as much as he feels he needs, and for him it's confidence and getting through his delivery without any pain and being able to slam his foot down - psychologically being at ease with that and then just going straight into the game.

"I envisage him being fit to bowl, I don't see any complications as to why he can't."

Morgan, bidding to lead England to their first one-day international global trophy, will balance immediate needs with the longer-term viability of keeping Stokes fit for major assignments to follow the Champions Trophy.

"I never get too far ahead," he said.

"I don't want to put him under a huge amount of pressure to bowl 10.

"We have guys who can impact a game as much as he can, particularly with the pace we have got. I think you always look to him as a minimum of five.

"If he only came in and bowled three overs it's still huge, but obviously the form he's in at the moment and the way he's batting it's literally like having two players."

The Champions Trophy is a key target for England - not least for 30-year-old Morgan, who reasons he has two more shots at winning a 50-over global trophy, over the next two and a half weeks and then again at the 2019 World Cup.

"It is a huge motivation. I feel with this group of players we have the potential to win tournaments - but converting that potential can be a challenge.

"It is a challenge we are really embracing and looking forward to.

"This is the first of two opportunities to take silverware and, with the other one not being for two years, it would be nice to take this one."

He admits he is already a much wiser cricketer than he was when he first set out at Middlesex, and failed to control his bad temper at times.

"I was always down on myself when I didn't do well.

"I set high expectations, trained hard but probably not in the right manner and probably didn't learn a lot - or as much as I could have - when I made mistakes.

"I would come in [after getting out] and destroy everything and be down for days.

"It would affect my next game and my next training and everything."

He is much-changed, noted these days for his precision as well as power - and his cool response to cricket's ups and downs.

"I think you have to be in a reasonable frame of mind," he said.

"We are lucky to play international cricket for a short period of your life, and you want to make the most of it.

"I feel that it's helped me, certainly in international cricket. I was lucky enough to learn that at county level."

Middlesex's former England spinner John Emburey helped him do so.

"I remember Embers giving it out to me because I cursed and swore coming up to the pavilion, and you could hear it in the committee room," he said.

The ticking-off was not necessarily a case of an experienced player preaching what he had always practised himself.

Asked if the advice was perhaps a bit 'rich', Morgan said: "It was actually. But it was a nice bollocking."

Source: PA

