Ben Brown and Ross Taylor handed captaincy duties at Sussex

Sussex have named Ben Brown as captain for the remainder of their Specsavers County Championship campaign while Ross Taylor will take charge of the side for the NatWest T20 Blast.

Brown makes the step up from vice-captain for the final eight games of the Division Two season after Luke Wright stood down earlier this month.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, 28, had led the south coast county when Wright was unavailable due to injury last season and, having been at the club for 17 years, is relishing taking on the top job.

He said: "For someone who has been associated with Sussex for so long being appointed as captain is a very proud moment for me.

"I enjoyed the challenge of captaining the side last season but I feel in the last 12 months that the team has grown with a good core of senior players.

"Of course, I have my own ideas about how I want to lead the side but I also know there are some very solid cricketers in our dressing room who can give me support and advice if I need it."

Former New Zealand captain Taylor was Sussex's leading run-scorer in last year's T20 Blast as they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages.

The 33-year-old rejoins as an overseas player and has agreed to skipper Sussex, starting on July 9 against Glamorgan at Arundel.

He said: "I am very proud to be appointed captain for this season's competition. I believe we have a very exciting squad for this format and one that can challenge any team in the competition."

Source: PA

