 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

BCCI posts advertisement for India head coach role

25 May 2017 09:24

India have invited applications to take over from head coach Anil Kumble, who will also be considered for a contract extension.

Kumble's current deal comes to an end after next month's Champions Trophy and the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to advertise for candidates.

Kumble's year-long stint has been largely successful, with just one defeat in 17 Tests, but he is likely to face strong competition for one of the top jobs in the sport.

Three of India's most distinguished recent players, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will be responsible for the final decison.

A BCCI statement read: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of 'Head Coach' for India Cricket Team (Men). Present Head Coach, Mr. Anil Kumble, will be a direct entry for the process.

"To ensure a fair and completely transparent process, a nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will oversee the entire process along with the Cricket Advisory Committee.

"The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Mr. Sachin Tendulkar, Mr. Sourav Ganguly and Mr. VVS Laxman will conduct interviews and seek presentations to select the best possible candidate to guide the team and take Indian Cricket forward."

Source: PA

