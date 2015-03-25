BBC to show highlights of Champions Trophy

The BBC has agreed a deal to show a nightly highlights package during the Champions Trophy.

BBC Two will put out a 50-minute package for each of the 15 matches in the tournament, starting with England's curtain-raising clash with Bangladesh on June 1.

A statement from the broadcaster read: "The BBC has secured the rights to showcase highlights of the ICC Champions Trophy taking place in the UK between 1 - 18 June 2017.

"The new deal means the widest possible audience on free to air TV will be able to see the best of this much anticipated tournament, which will see the top eight teams in one-day international cricket challenging for the prestigious trophy."

The move is seen as part of the national broadcaster's plans to position itself as the England and Wales Cricket Board's preferred home for free to view cricket when the latest rights package takes effect in 2020.

Source: PA

