 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Batsman Adam Hose swaps Somerset for Warwickshire

26 July 2017 06:53

Warwickshire have signed Somerset batsman Adam Hose on a three-year contract with immediate effect.

The 24-year-old has played 31 matches across all formats and scored his first century against Gloucestershire in May.

Warwickshire sport director Ashley Giles said: "Adam has impressed for Somerset across all three forms of the game this year; grinding out runs under pressure in the Specsavers County Championship victory over Yorkshire and contributing game-changing innings at an exceptional run-rate in white ball cricket.

"Having joined the club with immediate effect, he will be available for this weekend's NatWest T20 Blast fixtures and can play a very important role for the team as we bid to reach the knockout stages for the third time in four seasons.

"I have spoken previously about our transformation process and our aim to rebuild a squad that can compete in all competitions. At 24 years old, Adam will have the opportunity to be part of Warwickshire and Birmingham Bears teams for many years and we're very excited that he has chosen to become a Bear."

Source: PA

