Bangladesh thrashed by India ahead of Champions Trophy opener against England

30 May 2017 05:09

Bangladesh warmed up for their Champions Trophy opener against England by proving that they too can collapse in a heap.

Hapless England folded to 20 for six in just five overs at the start of their seven-wicket defeat against South Africa at Lord's on Monday.

Little more than 24 hours later, Bangladesh took a conservative 7.3 overs to stumble to 22 for six in their warm-up match at the Oval.

A marginal recovery to 84 all out, under more cloudy skies in London, nonetheless consigned them to a 240-run defeat against title-holders India - whose 324 for seven featured half-centuries from reserve wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (94), Hardik Pandya (80no) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (60).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav then shared the first six wickets as Bangladesh demonstrated they can be just as vulnerable as England to seam and swing in helpful conditions.

They will do battle against one another when the global tournament gets under way back at the Oval on Thursday.

Source: PA

