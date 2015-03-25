 
Bangladesh pair frustrate Australia after Nathan Lyon's fine start

04 September 2017 03:54

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman dug in to frustrate Australia on the opening day of the second Test in Chittagong.

The pair put on 105 for the sixth wicket after Australia, looking to level the series after last week's surprise loss in Dhaka, had made a fine start.

Nathan Lyon (five for 77) claimed four early wickets as Bangladesh slipped to 117 for five but Mushfiqur (62 not out) and Sabbir (66) lifted them to 253 for six at the close.

Australia put their faith in spinners, selecting three of them in Lyon, Steve O'Keefe and Ashton Agar, and just one specialist seamer in Pat Cummins.

Lyon took the new ball and made an immediate impact, trapping Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumyar Sarkar and Mominul Haque leg before.

When Agar had Shakib Al Hasan caught behind by Matthew Wade, the tourists were well on top but they were unable to build on that advantage.

Mushfiqur held firm while Sabbir played fluently before Lyon, who bowled 28 of the day's 90 overs, had him stumped by Wade to become his fifth victim.

Mushfiqur will resume on day two alongside Nasir Hossain, who was unbeaten on 19.

Source: PA

