Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal leaves Essex after one match

Tamim Iqbal's stay at Essex has ended after just one match.

Bangladesh opener Tamim signed last week for eight NatWest Blast fixtures.

But after just one, Sunday's seven-wicket defeat against Kent at Beckenham, Essex have announced 28-year-old Tamim has already departed.

A brief statement read: "Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player Tamim Iqbal has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

"We wish him all the best, and it would be appreciated if Tamim's privacy is respected during this time."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.