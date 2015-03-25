Bangladesh on top against Australia in Dhaka

Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets as Bangladesh claimed the upper hand against Australia on the second day of the first Test in Dhaka.

Shakib, playing his 50th Test, followed up his 84 on day one by claiming five for 68 to help bowl the tourists out for 217 and hand Bangladesh a first-innings lead of 43.

The hosts increased that advantage to 88 as they closed on 45 for one with Tamim Iqbal, who also hit a half-century in the first innings, unbeaten on 30.

Australia, having resumed on 18 for three in reply to Bangladesh's 260, found the going tough.

Opener Matt Renshaw hit 45 but it required some strong lower-order resistance to prevent Bangladesh claiming an even greater advantage.

Ashton Agar held firm with an unbeaten 41 while Peter Handscomb struck 33 and number 10 Pat Cummins occupied 90 balls for a stoic 25. Mehidy Hasan finished with three for 62.

Source: PA

