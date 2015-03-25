Bangladesh left to rue decision to put South Africa in

Dean Elgar's unbeaten century and 97 from debutant Aiden Markram helped South Africa take control on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh.

In Ottis Gibson's first match as Proteas coach, openers Elgar and Markram shared a first-wicket partnership of 196 to put the hosts on course for a first innings score of 298 for one at stumps.

Hashim Amla also made his mark in Potchefstroom, producing an unbeaten knock of 68 following the dismissal of Markram.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl at Senwes Park, but they struggled from the outset and their attack hardly troubled Elgar and Markram.

Left-handed Elgar, who will return to the crease on 128, produced nine fours and two maximums from the 258 balls he faced as he recorded his ninth Test hundred, while Markram hit 13 fours before he was agonisingly run out so tantalisingly close to marking his Test bow with a ton.

The wicket was the result of a horrible mix-up between the two batsmen in the 55th over. Markram found himself almost halfway down the pitch following a Sabbir Rahman delivery to Elgar and Bangladesh took full advantage as Mominul Haque's throw allowed Mehidy Hasan to whip off the bails.

Any hopes of the breakthrough sparking a flurry of wickets for the tourists did not materialise as South Africa remained in the ascendancy for the rest of the afternoon.

Amla quickly picked up where Markram left off, steadying the ship with a half-century which leaves his side firmly in control heading into day two.

Source: PA

